The story appears on
Page A2
October 16, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Respect Syrian sovereignty, says China
CHINA yesterday called on Turkey to stop its military action in northern Syria and “return to the correct way of political resolution.”
“The sovereignty, independence, unification, and territorial integrity of Syria should be respected and upheld,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said. “We call on Turkey to stop military action, and return to the correct way of political resolution.”
Geng warned that the operation “may result in terrorists fleeing out, and the Islamic State may attempt to take the opportunity to stage a comeback.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.