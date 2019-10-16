Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

October 16, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Respect Syrian sovereignty, says China

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 October 16, 2019 | Print Edition

CHINA yesterday called on Turkey to stop its military action in northern Syria and “return to the correct way of political resolution.”

“The sovereignty, independence, unification, and territorial integrity of Syria should be respected and upheld,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said. “We call on Turkey to stop military action, and return to the correct way of political resolution.”

Geng warned that the operation “may result in terrorists fleeing out, and the Islamic State may attempt to take the opportunity to stage a comeback.”

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿