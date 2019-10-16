Respect Syrian sovereignty, says China

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday called on Turkey to stop its military action in northern Syria and “return to the correct way of political resolution.”

“The sovereignty, independence, unification, and territorial integrity of Syria should be respected and upheld,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said. “We call on Turkey to stop military action, and return to the correct way of political resolution.”

Geng warned that the operation “may result in terrorists fleeing out, and the Islamic State may attempt to take the opportunity to stage a comeback.”