Page A9
September 4, 2020
Page A9
September 4, 2020
Free for subscribers
Restaurant owner held
The owner of a restaurant that partially collapsed on August 29 in Xiangfen County, north China’s Shanxi Province, has been put under criminal detention, local police said Thursday.
The restaurant owner is accused of jeopardizing public security.
The accident happened about 9:40am on August 29 when relatives and fellow villagers gathered for a birthday banquet of an 80-year-old man.
The collapse killed 29 people, leaving seven severely injured.
