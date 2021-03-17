Restrictions eased on visas for a few nations

Home » Nation

China is easing border restrictions to allow some foreigners back in, including those from the US, India and Australia, provided they have taken a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine.

The country has been closed to most foreigners since last March to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which it has largely brought under control at home.

Chinese embassies in several countries have issued notices saying the country will open visa applications to select people who have taken a China-made jab.

The Chinese Embassy in the United States said in a statement on Monday that it would begin to process “visa applicants inoculated with Chinese COVID-19 vaccines.”

According to the new visa policy, foreign nationals and their family members traveling to the Chinese mainland to resume work and production need only provide the documents required before the COVID-19 pandemic when applying for a visa.

The scope of applicants eligible for applying for a visa out of emergent humanitarian needs has expanded, and holders of valid Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation business travel cards also have an easier process to apply for a visa, the notice said.

China is driving forward its inoculation plan for its vast domestic population with four domestically produced vaccines approved so far. It has yet to approve any foreign-made jabs.

The embassy statement said the new rule applied to those who had either had two doses of the vaccine or a single-dose at least 14 days before applying for the visa.

Chinese embassies in other countries including Australia, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Italy and Sri Lanka have published similar statements.

However, passengers flying directly to the Chinese mainland still have to take a nucleic acid test and serum IgM anti-body test and apply for a green health code with the “HS” mark or a certified Health Declaration Form before boarding. And travellers should abide by China’s relevant regulations on quarantine after entering China.

Applicants in Hong Kong who have received a Chinese vaccine are exempted from providing negative nucleic acid test result and health certification.