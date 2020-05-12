Restrictions on Chinese journalists criticized

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday expressed strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to the US decision to shorten visas for Chinese journalists to a 90-day period.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing. He demanded the United States correct its wrongdoing immediately, saying that otherwise China will have to take countermeasures.

Zhao said the US has stuck to a Cold War mentality and ideological bias, calling the new rule from Washington “an escalation of political suppression against Chinese media.”

“Now they’re using visas to take discriminatory limitations, severely disrupting the Chinese media’s ability to report normally in the US and affecting people-to-people relations between our two countries.”

The US last week issued a new rule limiting visas for Chinese reporters to a 90-day period, with the option for extension. It came into effect yesterday. Such visas are typically open-ended and do not need to be extended.