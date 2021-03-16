Restrictions on low-risk areas eased

Home » Nation

China’s central authorities have loosened restrictions on attendance at entertainment venues in low-risk areas.

Authorities in these areas have the autonomy to decide on attendance cap based on local COVID-19 conditions, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a circular. It said that COVID-19 prevention should be made part of the routine work of these venues.

China has reported no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since mid-February, and currently has no medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19.

Almost 65 million people have been vaccinated as of March 14, said Li Bin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, yesterday.

China is implementing vaccination following an order of key groups, high-risk groups and other groups, to steadily improve the vaccine coverage.

The key groups refer to those who have high exposure risk at work, who are at risk of overseas infection, who are in key positions to maintain the basic operation of society, as well as those over 18 years old in border regions or working in service or labor-intensive industries, the elderly who are in good physical condition and need to be vaccinated for special reasons, and other key groups as determined by authorities.

The high-risk groups mainly include the elderly and those with underlying diseases. “Due to insufficient data of clinical trials on the protective efficacy of these populations, the inoculation for them needs to be arranged according to the progress of vaccine research and development,” said Li.