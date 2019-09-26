Return to sender

Advanced Search

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 26, 2019 | Print Edition

Customs in the city of Dalian in northeast China’s Liaoning Province said yesterday that they had ordered the shipping of 25.5 tons of smuggled solid waste back to where it originated. Accompanied by fake documents, a batch of polyvinyl waste and scraps was seized during checks by customs officers who found the appearance and odor of the products were inconsistent with its declaration of “polyethylene regeneration pellet,” said the Dalian Customs.

