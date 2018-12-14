Revealing horror of Unit 731

Home » Nation

IN Harbin, a wall recording the horrific crimes committed at Japan’s biological and chemical warfare unit was unveiled in the Unit 731 Museum.

The wall reveals the lethal human experimentation and germ warfare carried out there in WWII.

There are 25 excerpts of testimonies on the wall including spoken or written statements by germ warfare criminals, veterans of Unit 731 and relatives of the victims.

“The testimonies indicate that the acts of atrocity against humanity committed by the Japanese invaders are an organized crime and moreover, a state crime,” said Jin Shicheng, a researcher with the Unit 731 Museum.