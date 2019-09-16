Revised Party regulations

Home » Nation

The Communist Party of China Central Committee has issued a set of revised and newly drafted regulations on the Party’s rules and normative documents.

The regulations include revised versions of the regulation on formulating Party rules and the regulation on putting on record and examining Party rules and normative documents, as well as a newly drafted regulation on accountability of the implementation of Party rules. It also issued a circular, published yesterday, on the implementation of the regulations, asking CPC organizations at all levels to uphold the fundamental role of the Party Constitution. The circular urged CPC organizations to promote strict and rule-based governance over the Party and do a good job in the building of Party rules and regulations within their own lines of duty.