Revisiting the Qin
A CLUSTER of buildings dating back to the Qin Dynasty (221-206 BC), China’s first empire, will be open for the first time from tomorrow in the city of Qinhuangdao in northern Hebei Province.
The local cultural relic bureau said on Thursday that the museum with a floor space of 6,640 square meters will open for free. The museum is built on the ruins of Qin Dynasty palaces dating back more than 2,000 years, representing the only remaining architecture of that period in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.
