September 23, 2020

Rich ‘Eight Hundred’

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 23, 2020 | Print Edition

Epic war drama “The Eight Hundred,” with a total China box office nearing 3 billion yuan (US$442 million) to date, has become one of the highest-grossing films of all time in China.

The film had raked in more than 2.91 billion yuan as of Monday, ranking the ninth on the box office chart covering all films ever screened on the Chinese mainland, said the China Movie Data Information Network. The 2017 blockbuster “Wolf Warrior 2” topped the chart with 5.69 billion yuan.

