River chief cleans up the villagers’ act

On a chilly late autumn morning, the winding Baihe River runs slowly through Pengheyan Village, located upstream of the Miyun Reservoir in the northeast suburbs of Beijing. Guo Yijun, 61, starts his routine patrol along the 9.8-kilometer-long waterway around 6am as the village’s river chief.

Guo is among China’s tens of thousands of river chiefs charged with preventing pollution in the river, illegal dumping of garbage and building of illegal structures on the river.

Baihe River empties into the Miyun Reservoir, Beijing’s main source of drinking water. The river used to be littered with barbecue stalls and rafting projects set up by nearby villagers, especially during peak seasons, according to Guo.

“Barbecue bamboo sticks bobbed up and down on the water, and plastic bags hung in the bush. Such an unsightly scene and ugly remembrance! There’s nothing more heart-wrenching,” Guo recalled.

In 2017, Beijing officially implemented a four-level river chief system. Government officials at the municipality, district, township and village levels are appointed river chiefs for the sake of ecological preservation and restoration.

To say absolutely no to pollution, Guo knocked on residents’ doors, persuading them to give up rafting and barbecue businesses and participate in garbage sorting and sewage seepage prevention.

Newly built boardwalks and landscape facilities have enriched the tourism experience along the river, injecting new impetus into the local tourism sector, said He Lijun, river chief of Shicheng Township, Miyun District, which administers Pengheyan Village.