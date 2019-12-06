Road to progress will be peaceful

Home » Nation

CHINA is sticking to the path of peaceful development, and its rise will be a rise of peace and justice in the world, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said yesterday.

“China is a big country with growing influence, but we are sticking to the path of peaceful development and principles of multilateralism, equality and mutual respect,” she said.

Hua made the remarks in response to a statement issued after NATO leaders met on the outskirts of London on Wednesday.

The statement said, “We recognize that China’s growing influence and international policies present both opportunities and challenges that we need to address together as an Alliance.”

Hua said Beijing has noticed rational voices within NATO. She reiterated that the US’ bullying and unilateral approach were the biggest threats faced by the world.

Results of a global Pew poll early this year showed that 45 percent of those surveyed think the US poses a serious threat to their countries. In Germany and France, 49 percent see the US as a threat. The proportion for Japan and South Korea was 66 and 67 percent, respectively.

Earlier this week, US Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Hutchison said in an interview that China is now a developed threat in the world and it’s time to bring it “into the rules-based order.”

Hua slammed Hutchison’s comment, saying the US may have reasons to feel anxious, but it has to be reasonable.