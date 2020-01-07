The story appears on
Related News
Robots replace humans on power lines
Working robots have been put into service in north China’s Tianjin, replacing humans in dangerous work on high-voltage power lines.
Zhang Liming, head of the emergency repair team of the Tianjin Binhai Power Supply Company of the State Grid, presided over the development of the robots.
He said they can carry out “minimally invasive surgery” on the grid to effectively solve problems that are difficult and dangerous in manual repairs.
The robots have been put into service in 10 power supply units on a pilot basis.
Zhang said the robots have the abilities of visual recognition, motion control and electromagnetic interference, which give them the functions of accurate positioning and independent path planning in line with technical standards.
