Rocket breakthrough

China has completed the final assembly of a new liquid-propellant rocket’s first-stage engine, developed by a private Chinese space company. Landspace says the ZQ-2 rocket is a liquid oxygen-methane carrier rocket with the largest capacity under research in China. The engine has entered reliability tests and mass production, with its key technologies having achieved breakthroughs.

The ZQ-2 can carry a payload of at least 6 tons to low-Earth orbit.