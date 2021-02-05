Advanced Search

February 5, 2021

Rocket breakthrough

Source: Xinhua | 00:20 UTC+8 February 5, 2021 | Print Edition

China has completed the final assembly of a new liquid-propellant rocket’s first-stage engine, developed by a private Chinese space company. Landspace says the ZQ-2 rocket is a liquid oxygen-methane carrier rocket with the largest capacity under research in China. The engine has entered reliability tests and mass production, with its key technologies having achieved breakthroughs.

The ZQ-2 can carry a payload of at least 6 tons to low-Earth orbit.

Nation
