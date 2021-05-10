The story appears on
Page A3
May 10, 2021
Rocket debris plunges in Indian Ocean
THE debris of the last stage of the Long March-5B Y2 carrier rocket reentered the atmosphere at 10:24am yesterday, the China Manned Space Agency said.
The vast majority of the device burned up during the reentry, and the rest of the debris fell into a sea area with the center at 2.65 degrees north latitude and 72.47 degrees east longitude, said the CMSA.
The coordinates put the point of impact in the Indian Ocean, west of the Maldives archipelago. The segment’s descent matched expert predictions that any debris would have splashed down into the ocean.
Objects generate immense amounts of heat and friction when they enter the atmosphere, which can cause them to burn up and disintegrate. With most of the Earth’s surface covered by water, the odds of populated area on land being hit had been low, and the likelihood of injuries even lower, according to experts.
The Global Times dismissed as “Western hype” concerns the rocket was “out of control” and could cause damage.
“It is common practice across the world for upper stages of rockets to burn up while reentering the atmosphere,” Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at China’s foreign ministry, said.
“To my knowledge, the upper stage of this rocket has been deactivated, which means most of its parts will burn up upon reentry, making the likelihood of damage to aviation or ground facilities and activities extremely low,” Wang said.
