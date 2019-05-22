The story appears on
May 22, 2019
Roof fall death toll
At least six people are now listed as dead and 87 injured after the roof of a night bar collapsed on Monday in the city of Baise, southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
The injured are in stable condition, according to the regional emergency management department. A total of 23 people have been summoned by local police for investigation, and seven have been detained on suspicion of causing a major safety accident. An investigation has been launched and cleanup efforts are still going on. An overhaul of the safety of public areas and the building industry has been put in place to avoid similar accidents.
