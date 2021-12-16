The story appears on
Page A6
December 16, 2021
Free for subscribers

‘Ro-ro’ ship ready to roll out
A CHINA-MADE luxury “ro-ro” (roll-on/roll-off) ship has been completed, according to its developer Guangzhou Shipyard International Co.
The ship, which is to be exported to Denmark, will set sail soon, the company said. The ship is 230 meters long and 31 meters wide with a deadweight of approximately 11,950 tons. It is equipped with more than 300 guest rooms able to accommodate a total of 600 passengers, and it has 4,500 meters of lanes that can facilitate 271 parked trucks. It is also equipped with various entertainment facilities and large areas for passengers to relax. Developed with many cutting-edge technologies, the ship’s overall performance has reached world-leading levels, said Yan Lijun, technical manager of the ship.
