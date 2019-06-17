Rule of law is shown by FedEx scrutiny

Home » Nation

BY launching an investigation into FedEx in accordance with legal procedures, China has demonstrated its adherence to the principle of the rule of law.

China on Friday delivered a notice of inquiry to FedEx China, starting the investigation procedure of a case concerning the company’s failure to deliver express packages to designated addresses in China.

According to media reports, FedEx diverted two packages sent from Japan and addressed to Huawei China to the United States without authorization of or notification to its client.

As a country with sound laws and regulations concerning the express delivery sector, China values the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, attaching great importance to their claims for compensation for failed deliveries and their information security.

In China, courier companies are required to deliver mail to addresses or recipients as recorded in the contracts. By failing to do so, the US company is under suspicion of damaging the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese clients, which makes it obliged to accept the inquiry.

The inquiry should not be interpreted as retaliation or regarded as an aggressive move.

China’s relevant government department has been handling the case in strict accordance with due process. The inquiry will be conducted with no inclination or prejudgment.

China will never clamp down on legally operated foreign companies, as the rule of law is among the fundamental principles of China’s national governance.