Rural areas get a boost in Zhejiang

China has unveiled an action plan to promote rural vitalization in the eastern province of Zhejiang as part of efforts to achieve common prosperity.

The action plan, jointly released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the provincial government, detailed multiple measures to build the economic powerhouse into a demonstration zone of rural vitalization in the next five years.

The plan stated the weak links of promoting common prosperity are in agriculture and rural affairs, stressing that those areas have room for improvement and development potential.

According to the document, agricultural and rural modernization will be realized in parts of the rural areas in the province by 2025, with replicable practices and models generated.

The document outlined six key tasks for promoting common prosperity in the province’s rural areas, including developing rural industrial chains and ecological agriculture, encouraging agricultural technology innovation, and deepening reform in rural areas.

In June, China’s central authorities issued a guideline on building Zhejiang into demonstration zone for achieving common prosperity. The province will strive to achieve common prosperity by 2035, with per capita GDP and the income of urban and rural residents reaching the standard for developed countries.