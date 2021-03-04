Russia slams US over sanctions

Home » Nation

THE Russian Foreign Ministry urged the US administration “not to play with fire” after Washington on Tuesday announced sanctions against Russian individuals and entities over the alleged poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

In an online statement, the foreign ministry called the US sanctions “a hostile anti-Russian attack” under an absurd pretext.

“Entangled in its own internal problems, the White House is again trying to cultivate the image of an external enemy. We have repeatedly commented on this American policy, which is devoid of logic and meaning and only more and more worsens bilateral relations,” it read.

The ministry said Russia will retaliate based on the principle of reciprocity and continue to resolutely defend its national interests.

The US actions against Russia include export and visa restrictions, a senior administration official told reporters in a briefing call.

The US intelligence community assessed that officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service used a nerve agent known as Novichok to poison Navalny on August 20, 2020, the official said.

The US Treasury was designating seven senior members of the Russian government, according to the briefing call. In addition, the US Commerce Department added 14 parties to its entity list for their involvement in various aspects of biological agent production and chemical production.