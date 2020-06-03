Russians get free online TCM advice

Home » Nation

A traditional Chinese medicine hospital in Heilongjiang Province, which borders Russia, has provided free consultations online to eight Russian patients suffering from cerebral palsy.

The patients, including four children, received rehabilitation instructions given online by the second hospital affiliated to the Heilongjiang University of Chinese Medicine, as they were unable to come to the hospital for treatment amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We are excited that our son is making progress,” Ulyana Putintseva, mother of a 2-year-old patient diagnosed with cerebral palsy, said during the virtual consultation.

Tang Qiang, Party chief of the hospital, said the hospital adopted acupuncture, massage and herbs to help with the rehabilitation of the patients.

The combination of TCM and modern rehabilitation technology has drawn patients from Russia. With many doctors speaking Russian, the hospital has received over 1,000 Russian patients in the past 10 years.