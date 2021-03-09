The story appears on
Page A6
March 9, 2021
SK skating champ joins Team China
A South Korean Olympic short-track speed skating champion has taken Chinese citizenship and will skate for the hosts at next year’s Beijing Winter Games.
It will be the second consecutive home Winter Olympics for Lim Hyo-jun, after he won 1500-meter gold and 500-meter bronze at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Lim decided to become a Chinese citizen to skate for China, South Korean media said.
He left for China on Friday after receiving his new passport, South Korean broadcaster MBC said, and was expected to join China’s national team after coronavirus quarantine.
Lim made his choice on the basis of what was best for his career, his agency Brion said.
