The story appears on
Page A10
August 5, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
SW China swamped by locusts
Locust swarms had invaded an area of 10,389 hectares in southwest China’s Yunnan Province as of Sunday, local authorities said yesterday.
A total of nine county-level regions in four prefectures and cities were affected, including Pu’er City and Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, according to the office that leads the work to curb the insects in the province.
The upsurge was caused by the second migration of the locust swarms as the weather clears and the temperature is suitable.
Local authorities have used chemical and biological means, including spraying pesticides by drones, to curb their spread on about 34,640 hectares since the locusts were first found on June 28. Over 80,000 people have also been mobilized.
