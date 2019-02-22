The story appears on
Page A6
February 22, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Safe water for poor
Northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region has vowed to make safe drinking water accessible to all local residents living under the poverty line by the end of this year. The regional government helped 498,500 impoverished people get safe drinking water and supplied tap water for 91,500 households last year, according to the regional water resources department. So far there are still 5,575 impoverished people with no access to clean drinking water, 4.5 percent of the total underprivileged population of the region.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.