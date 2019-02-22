Safe water for poor

Home » Nation

Northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region has vowed to make safe drinking water accessible to all local residents living under the poverty line by the end of this year. The regional government helped 498,500 impoverished people get safe drinking water and supplied tap water for 91,500 households last year, according to the regional water resources department. So far there are still 5,575 impoverished people with no access to clean drinking water, 4.5 percent of the total underprivileged population of the region.