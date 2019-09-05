Advanced Search

September 5, 2019

Safety over nuclear tech pledged

Source: Xinhua | 00:10 UTC+8 September 5, 2019 | Print Edition

China will develop nuclear energy by upholding the highest safety standards, the country’s officials said yesterday.

“China’s supervision and management of nuclear safety is transparent and recognized globally,” Liu Hua, vice minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and director of the National Nuclear Safety Administration, told the press.

Ranking highest among all countries in terms of nuclear power safety operation indicators, China has long maintained a good nuclear safety record, according to a white paper titled “Nuclear Safety in China” released on Tuesday.

China’s safe use of nuclear technology has improved. Its control of nuclear material is strong and public health and environmental safety are fully guaranteed, the paper said.

