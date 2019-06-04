Salt weight discovered

Home » Nation

A 300KG bluestone weight used by salt merchants in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) has been unearthed in north China’s Hebei Province. The well-preserved weight was discovered at a construction site in Youfang Village of Qinghe County. Inscribed were the characters “Zhen De” which means salt merchant and “Daoguang 29 years” which means the 29th year during the reign of Emperor Daoguang. The wharf of Youfang was an important center along the Grand Canal and the weight is of great importance to historical studies.