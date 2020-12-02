Sanctions against Chinese firm flayed

Home » Nation

CHINA urged the United States yesterday to correct its mistake and lift all illegal sanctions, after Washington imposed Venezuela-related sanctions targeting a Chinese firm.

“We are firmly opposed to the abuse of unilateral sanctions and other means to coerce the Venezuelan people to change their development path,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a routine briefing.

China will take necessary measures to safeguard companies rights and interests, Hua said.

The United States imposed sanctions on Monday on Chinese firm China National Electronics Import & Export Corporation, accusing it of supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s efforts to undermine democracy.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement the Chinese company supported the leftist government of Maduro in its “efforts to restrict Internet service and conduct digital surveillance and cyber operations against political opponents.”

Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry called the move “illegal” and said in a statement it was aimed at “isolating the country and generating difficulties for the Venezuelan population.”

Washington in January 2019 recognized Venezuelan politician Guaido as the OPEC nation’s rightful leader and has ratcheted up sanctions and diplomatic pressure in the aftermath of Maduro’s 2018 re-election.

Monday’s action freezes any US assets of the Chinese firm and generally bars Americans from dealing with it.