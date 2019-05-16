The story appears on
Page A8
May 16, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Sandstorms engulfing Inner Mongolia
A NEW round of sandstorms is sweeping through north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, reducing visibility and turning daytime into darkness.
The sandstorm started in the western part of the region on Tuesday evening and is moving eastward, according to the regional meteorological center.
It is only two days since a sandstorm engulfed most of the region, reducing average visibility to less than 1,000 meters.
In the city of Erenhot, sandstorms started yesterday morning, bringing down visibility to less than 500 meters.
“From afar, the sand dust looks like a wall moving closer and closer,” said Zhang Xianfeng, a resident in Erenhot. “The scary sight keeps people from going out.”
At a meteorological station in Alashan League (Prefecture), visibility plummeted to 230 meters at 7pm on Tuesday, with staff saying the region was in complete darkness before sunset.
Yang Litao, an analyst with the regional meteorological center, said the recent sandstorms were the strongest and most widespread reported in Inner Mongolia this year.
Meteorologists have ascribed the sandstorms to scanty rain and snow last winter, combined with recent windy days.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.