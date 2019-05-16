Sandstorms engulfing Inner Mongolia

Home » Nation

A NEW round of sandstorms is sweeping through north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, reducing visibility and turning daytime into darkness.

The sandstorm started in the western part of the region on Tuesday evening and is moving eastward, according to the regional meteorological center.

It is only two days since a sandstorm engulfed most of the region, reducing average visibility to less than 1,000 meters.

In the city of Erenhot, sandstorms started yesterday morning, bringing down visibility to less than 500 meters.

“From afar, the sand dust looks like a wall moving closer and closer,” said Zhang Xianfeng, a resident in Erenhot. “The scary sight keeps people from going out.”

At a meteorological station in Alashan League (Prefecture), visibility plummeted to 230 meters at 7pm on Tuesday, with staff saying the region was in complete darkness before sunset.

Yang Litao, an analyst with the regional meteorological center, said the recent sandstorms were the strongest and most widespread reported in Inner Mongolia this year.

Meteorologists have ascribed the sandstorms to scanty rain and snow last winter, combined with recent windy days.