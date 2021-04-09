Sanya expands artificial reef program

Home » Nation

A project involving the placement of artificial marine reefs was launched in Sanya, a tropical city in south China, in an effort to restore the marine ecology of the popular tourist destination.

The project was co-organized by Hainan University and Sanya Wuzhizhou Island, one of China’s top diving locations.

Beginning in April, 870 artificial reefs with a total volume of approximately 30,000 cubic meters are expected to be placed in the island’s marine ranch, said Wang Aimin, a professor with the College of Ocean Sciences at Hainan University.

Artificial reefs are utilized worldwide to enhance ocean ecology by creating additional habitats for local aquatic organisms and fish.

Wang’s team designs various types of reefs to ensure their ornamental qualities. Information technology will be applied to the marine ranch’s data collection system.

By the end of 2020, 1,526 artificial reefs, 21 ship-reefs and a cluster of volcanic rocks had been placed in Wuzhizhou Island’s marine ranch.

“With the reefs, we have restored the marine ecosystem and the coral has been growing well,” said Ding Feng, vice president of the Wuzhizhou Island tourist resort.

The coverage of living coral in Wuzhizhou Island’s marine ranch has increased from less than 15 percent in 2010 to over 23 percent in 2021. The number of fish increased by two to three times.