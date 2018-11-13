Advanced Search

November 13, 2018

Sanya film festival

Source: Xinhua | 00:18 UTC+8 November 13, 2018 | Print Edition

THE first Hainan International Film Festival will be held in Sanya from December 9 to 16. Many actors, actresses, and directors from China and abroad have confirmed their attendance, including two-time Cannes Best Actress winner Isabelle Huppert from France, and French film star Isabelle Adjani, who has won five Cesar Awards for Best Actress and the Best Actress award at Cannes. Chinese movie star Jackie Chan has been named the promotional ambassador for the festival.

 

