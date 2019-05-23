Satellites boost BeiDou navigation

Home » Nation

China will send six to eight new satellites equipped with the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) into space this year, according to the ongoing 10th China Satellite Navigation Conference.

Two to four BDS-3 satellites will be launched in 2020 when the BDS-3 system will be fully completed, said Ran Chengqi, director of the China Satellite Navigation Office. BDS will have the functions of short message communication and international rescue, as well as a satellite-based augmentation service covering China and surrounding areas, said Ren.

BDS system, independently constructed and operated by China, currently has 38 in-orbit satellites including 18 BDS-2 and 20 BDS-3.

China started to build the BDS-3 system in 2009. The BDS-3 primary system has started to provide global service since the end of 2018.

China is also planning to finish building a high-precision, national comprehensive positioning, navigation, and timing system on the basis of the BDS by 2035.