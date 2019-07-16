The story appears on
Page A6
July 16, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Saving rare trees
Police in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province have busted a case of rare-tree theft. Three people have been detained and another has been released on bail, after more than 100 stolen Manchurian ash trees were found, according to the forestry police in Heilongjiang. Police received a report of a large number of Manchurian ash trees stolen in March. An investigation was launched immediately. Manchurian ash trees are under the state protection.
