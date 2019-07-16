Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 16, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Saving rare trees

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 16, 2019 | Print Edition

Police in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province have busted a case of rare-tree theft. Three people have been detained and another has been released on bail, after more than 100 stolen Manchurian ash trees were found, according to the forestry police in Heilongjiang. Police received a report of a large number of Manchurian ash trees stolen in March. An investigation was launched immediately. Manchurian ash trees are under the state protection.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿