Schedule for Beijing 2022 Paralympics

The Beijing 2022 organizers on Saturday released the latest version of the competition schedule for the Paralympic Winter Games, with the first gold to be won in para Alpine skiing downhill.

The new update was released following approval by the International Paralympic Committee, and is still subject to change.

The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will run from March 4 to 14, with 78 events across six sports: para Alpine skiing, para snowboard, para ice hockey, wheelchair curling, para biathlon and para cross-country skiing.

The world wheelchair curling championships are to be held in Beijing in October 2021, subject to agreement between the IPC, the World Curling Federation and the Beijing 2022 organizing committee. The decision will be made three months beforehand after evaluating the COVID-19 situation and international travel restrictions.