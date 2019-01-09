The story appears on
School hammer attack
A DISGRUNTLED maintenance worker at a downtown Beijing primary school attacked and injured 20 students with a hammer yesterday. The suspect was caught at the scene.
Police said the 49-year-old man, surnamed Jia, was a contract worker in charge of maintenance at Beijing No. 1 Affiliated Elementary School of Xuanwu Normal School. Jia’s employment contract was due to expire at the end of January. All the injured students were hospitalized. Among them, three were seriously injured but are now in stable condition.
