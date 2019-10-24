School moves from a cave to cyberspace

Home » Nation

When school bells ring in the Lawugan Primary School in northwest China’s Qinghai Province, students turn on a large screen and greet their teacher 20 kilometers away in an urban school.

Champa Tenzin, a 9-year-old student from the school, takes courses including Tibetan language, mathematics and painting through an online lesson-sharing platform, which was launched in 2013 which aims to narrow the gap in the quality of education between rural and urban schools.

In the past, teachers gave lectures inside a cave on the mountain just behind the school. Now, they teach in a two-story building equipped with advanced teaching-and-learning equipment and solar energy.

In 1962, Ngog Nang set up a school inside the cave. The “grotto school,” as it was known by the villagers, is only big enough for 20 people.

Lawugan Village has an altitude of around 4,000 meters and is located in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

Yushu has a population of over 111,000 — nearly 95 percent ethnic Tibetans.

On April 14, 2010, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Yushu, toppling thousands of houses and leaving around 3,000 people dead or missing and over 10,000 injured.

“The school was in ruins. Thanks to the support from the government and society, students soon resumed classes in board rooms and tents,” said principal Tashi Dorlma.

Yushu has been rebuilt over the past few years, from a remote, backward town to a modern city, and so has Lawugan Primary School.

From the “grotto school” to a “dream school,” the conditions of Lawugan Primary School have greatly changed during the years. What remains unchanged is the devotion of the teachers.

The school has seven teachers and 115 students. “Over the years, our incomes have increased remarkably. We now have an average monthly salary of 6,000 yuan (US$850), almost double that of 10 years ago,” said 31-year-old Tsring Lhamo, who teaches math and Tibetan.

“Nowadays, farmers and herdsmen of the Tibetan autonomous prefecture live better lives. As a result, parents attach great importance on their children’s education.”