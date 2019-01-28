The story appears on
Related News
School safety overhaul
The Ministry of Education has ordered an overhaul at higher education institutions’ laboratories to ensure the safety of both faculty and students.
Universities were told to have around-the-clock and all-around control over lab hazards and risks during procurement, transportation, storage and use of dangerous goods and hazardous substances and waste disposal. Lab safety facilities should be overhauled to ensure essential safety facilities and equipment function effectively.
