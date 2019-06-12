Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

June 12, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Science must serve needs of the nation

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 12, 2019 | Print Edition

CHINA has launched a campaign to promote scientific spirit and improve the conduct and ethics of the science community.

A document, jointly issued by the General Offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, called on Chinese scientists to live up to the scientific spirit of the new era. This requires them to be patriotic, innovative, dedicated and cooperative, keep pursuing the scientific truth and stay ready to help younger generations.

Scientists were urged to focus on globally advanced technologies and those that serve major strategic needs and shoulder responsibilities in solving major bottlenecks.

It called for adherence to the principle of the Party’s leadership over science and technology, reform and innovation, and joint efforts from various agencies and society to cultivate a favorable atmosphere of science.

It also pledged to fully implement the reform measures within one year and bring material improvements to the conduct and ethics of the science community in three years.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿