Science must serve needs of the nation

CHINA has launched a campaign to promote scientific spirit and improve the conduct and ethics of the science community.

A document, jointly issued by the General Offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, called on Chinese scientists to live up to the scientific spirit of the new era. This requires them to be patriotic, innovative, dedicated and cooperative, keep pursuing the scientific truth and stay ready to help younger generations.

Scientists were urged to focus on globally advanced technologies and those that serve major strategic needs and shoulder responsibilities in solving major bottlenecks.

It called for adherence to the principle of the Party’s leadership over science and technology, reform and innovation, and joint efforts from various agencies and society to cultivate a favorable atmosphere of science.

It also pledged to fully implement the reform measures within one year and bring material improvements to the conduct and ethics of the science community in three years.