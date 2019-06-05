Scientists quantify cells inside uterus

Home » Nation

An international study has identified stem cells and a gene that is responsible for menstruation.

Researchers from Yale University in the United States, Central South University in China and other research institutions first stimulated menstruation in mice with hormones and then examined uterus tissue at different stages of the reproductive cycle. Finally, the researchers quantified the cells found inside the inner lining of the uterus, known as the epithelium.

Reporting in the journal Cell Reports, the researchers said they found a type of stem cell named CD34+KLF+ that can migrate from inside the uterus lining to differentiate into epithelial cells. Epithelial cells replace tissue shedding during menstruation.

Meanwhile, they also found a gene regulating the process. If the gene is knocked out and its function is lost, the mice will be at higher risk for developing endometrial cancer.

The researchers said that the gene could be a promising target for developing new drugs.