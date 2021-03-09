Scientists report of new FRBs

Home » Nation

SCIENTISTS have detected three new fast radio bursts from elsewhere in the universe with the help of the world’s largest radio telescope.

FRBs are mysterious radio flashes lasting only a few thousandths of a second that were confirmed in 2016 to originate from the cosmos.

A research team led by the National Astronomical Observatories under the Chinese Academy of Sciences discovered three new FRBs with a high-dispersion measurement from the mass of data of China’s 500-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope in Guizhou Province.

The discovery, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters journal last week, indicated that the FRBs happened billions of years ago when the universe was still in its youth. The newly discovered FRBs, together with the first FRB captured by FAST in 2020, suggest there could be as many as 120,000 detectable FRBs arriving on Earth every day, according to the study.