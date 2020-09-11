The story appears on
Page A6
September 11, 2020
Free for subscribers
Scientists solving a fossil riddle
Archeologists have identified four species of organisms from frondose fossils, which once lived at the bottom of the ocean 550 million years ago.
They come from Shibantan Biota in the Three Gorges area of central China’s Hubei Province, in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River.
The fossils are four early paleontological species, now extinct, and have a body length of about 10 centimeters.
These ancient “leaves” have round suckers at the bottom that embedded into the sea bed, while the “stems” and “leaves” stood upright.
The research was conducted by PhD candidate Wang Xiaopeng, associate professor Pang Ke and professor Chen Zhe from the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology affiliated to the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and professor Xiao Shuhai from Virginia Tech in the US.
