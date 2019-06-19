Scientists study and improve wetlands

Home » Nation

The expansion of sea reclamation and coastal aquaculture is the main cause of wetland degradation, according to researchers.

The China Geological Survey of the Ministry of Natural Resources has conducted studies around the Liaohe Delta, Yellow River Delta and Yancheng coastal wetlands.

The coastal wetland, a transition zone between terrestrial and marine ecosystems, has an important ecological function.

Abundant types of coastal wetland including estuaries, deltas, mud flats, salt marshes, mangroves, coral reefs and shallow waters are distributed along China’s coastline.

An ecological elements observation system covering water, land, atmosphere and biology, constructed by researchers, established a response mechanism between the coastal wetland ecological and geological environment and climate change, rise in sea levels and human activities.

They also confirmed the huge carbon storage ability of coastal wetlands.

Around Liaohe Delta wetland in northeast China, hydrological adjustments and micro-geomorphic transformation increased the water area and vegetation.

Around the Yellow River Delta wetland, water diversion canals were built to adjust water and sediment supply and improve biodiversity.

The researchers also selected four reed genospecies worldwide with high resistance to salt and disease from 91 samples to use in wetland restoration.