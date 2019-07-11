Scorpions detected

The story appears on
July 11, 2019
Customs in the port city of Qingdao, in east China’s Shandong Province, has intercepted 14 live scorpions. The scorpions, commonly known as yellow-legged burrowing scorpions, were intercepted in 14 plastic containers mailed from the UK. Native to southern and eastern Africa, the scorpions could pose a threat to the ecological balance of China if they spread in the wild. Living insects are listed in China’s banned entry objects. Quarantine treatment of the scorpions has been completed.
