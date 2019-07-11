Scorpions detected

Home » Nation

Customs in the port city of Qingdao, in east China’s Shandong Province, has intercepted 14 live scorpions. The scorpions, commonly known as yellow-legged burrowing scorpions, were intercepted in 14 plastic containers mailed from the UK. Native to southern and eastern Africa, the scorpions could pose a threat to the ecological balance of China if they spread in the wild. Living insects are listed in China’s banned entry objects. Quarantine treatment of the scorpions has been completed.