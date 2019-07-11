Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 11, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Scorpions detected

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 11, 2019 | Print Edition

Customs in the port city of Qingdao, in east China’s Shandong Province, has intercepted 14 live scorpions. The scorpions, commonly known as yellow-legged burrowing scorpions, were intercepted in 14 plastic containers mailed from the UK. Native to southern and eastern Africa, the scorpions could pose a threat to the ecological balance of China if they spread in the wild. Living insects are listed in China’s banned entry objects. Quarantine treatment of the scorpions has been completed.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿