June 17, 2019

Seahorses seized

June 17, 2019

Customs in Qingdao in east China’s Shandong Province has seized 1.28 tons of smuggled dried seahorses. Customs received a tip-off about a local trade company smuggling dried seahorses by hiding them in horse skins shipped by containers from Peru. Customs launched two inspections in April and May that led to the confiscation of nearly half a million dried seahorses. Two suspects have since been arrested. The case is under further investigation.

