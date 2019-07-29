Advanced Search

July 29, 2019

Searching for survivors

Source: Xinhua | 00:12 UTC+8 July 29, 2019 | Print Edition

at least 29 people were dead and 22 were missing as of late yesterday after a landslide hit southwest China’s Guizhou Province, local authorities said.

On Tuesday night, a landslide hit a village in Shuicheng County of the city of Liupanshui, burying 21 houses. Rescue work soon started. A total of 40 people had been rescued from the site, according to the local emergency rescue command. Rescuers have been working day and night ever since, in a desperate search for more survivors.

