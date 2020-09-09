Senior Henan official admits taking bribes

Home » Nation

Xu Guang, the former vice governor of central China’s Henan Province, pleaded guilty to graft charges in the Intermediate People’s Court of Qingdao, in east China’s Shandong Province, yesterday.

Xu took advantage of his various positions, including Communist Party chief and mayor of the city of Zhoukou, to seek benefits for various companies and individuals in project contracting, business operations and job promotions between 2004 and 2018.

In return, he accepted money and gifts worth 12.65 million yuan (US$1.85 million).

During the trial, the prosecutors presented evidence, and the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined the evidence. Both sides gave their own full accounts of events.

In his final statement, Xu pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was open to the public and was attended by legislators, political advisers, journalists and members of the public.

The sentence will be announced at a later date.