Senior officials face corruption charges

A NUMBER of senior officials are being investigated for corruption, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday.

Zeng Zhiquan, a former senior official in south China’s Guangdong Province, has been indicted for taking bribes.

Zeng was a former member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China Guangdong Provincial Committee and former head of the provincial united front work department.

His case was investigated by the National Supervisory Commission and handed over to the SPP.

Upon the designation of the SPP, the Fuzhou People’s Procuratorate reviewed the case and filed it in the Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court.

Prosecutors accused Zeng of taking advantage of his posts to seek benefits for others and accepting “a huge amount of money and gifts.”

The SPP said the prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel’s opinions.

Li Shixiang, former vice chairman of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, has been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes.

Li also used to serve as a deputy secretary of the committee’s leading members’ group of the CPC. Li’s case has been transferred to procurators after an investigation against him by the National Supervisory Commission concluded. The case is ongoing.

Jin Suidong, former vice chairman of the Henan Provincial Committee of the CPPCC, has been arrested for allegedly taking bribes, the SPP said. The handling of the case is still under way.

Wu Zhen, former deputy head of the now-defunct China Food and Drug Administration, has been arrested on suspicion of abuse of power and taking bribes, according to a decision made by the SPP.