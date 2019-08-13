Seniors discover new hot spot in gyms

Home » Nation

With the awareness of keeping fit being strengthened among the public, gyms are springing up all across China. However, gyms are no longer just a hot spot for youth looking to stay physically fit but a place where an increasing number of seniors are popping up to maintain a healthier lifestyle.

Liu Jiachang, 58, enjoys going to the gym in his spare time. It is a posh choice for people at his age because most of his peers would rather join in square dancing or do outdoor exercises like jogging.

As an engine driver, Liu has to work long hours. He had long suffered spine and neck pain, as well as hyperlipidemia, high blood pressure and an abnormally large amount of sugar in the blood. He used to feel his arms lacking tension and endurance weakening.

Liu wanted to make some changes by exercising. He chose a gym in his community in Lanzhou City, the capital of Gansu Province, which has professional fitness instructors who can provide scientific guidance and the facilities are a safe and comfortable environment.

“I usually go to the gym after work. I will warm up for about 30 minutes and after a short break, I will use the exercise equipment for another three hours,” said Liu. For him, lifting 26kg dumbbells is a piece of cake.

“I feel ‘recharged’ and those pains and illness are gradually disappearing,” he added.

China issued an action plan for 2019-2030 in July to implement the country’s Healthy China initiative and promote people’s health.