The story appears on
Page A6
March 12, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Sentence upheld for mafia boss
A court in south China’s Hainan Province yesterday upheld the death penalty of a 200-member gang leader in the province’s largest mafia case ever.
The Higher People’s Court of Hainan Province rejected the appeal filed by Huang Hongfa and upheld the death penalty handed down by a lower-level court after he was convicted of 17 crimes, including organizing a mafia gang and intentional assault.
Other key members — Huang Hongming, Huang Yingxiang and Huang Hongjin — received sentences ranging from a two-year reprieve to 25 years in jail to death.
Two people were killed and more than 20 injured by the ring over the past 30 years, the court determined. Police seized assets worth up to 2.5 billion yuan (US$360 million), which will be handled by a special task force team in a separate case.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.