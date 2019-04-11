Services to public are on plus side

Home » Nation

China has revised several regulations on administrative procedures as part of efforts to improve government services and advance reform.

Stipulations in six administrative regulations were amended because they were inconsistent with the initiative to enable access to government services via websites and online processing.

The revisions, which took effect yesterday, involve procedures for social insurance registration, real property registration and real estate development enterprise registration.

The stipulations include simplifying approvals for the excavation of urban roads, procedures for helping employees open housing provident fund accounts, and enabling cyberspace cultural service applicants to get approvals online.

The move is part of efforts to advance the Internet Plus Government Services initiative.