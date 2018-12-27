Shaanxi rail project

The story appears on
China’s top economic planner has approved a high-speed railway project in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. With a total investment of 55.16 billion yuan (US$7.94 billion), the new railroad linking Xi’an and Yan’an aims to support western development and poverty reduction, according to the National Development and Reform Commission. Spanning over 292km, the railway will have 11 stops, as well as trains with a top speed of 350kph, with a capacity of 30 million passengers a year. It will take four years and a half to complete.
